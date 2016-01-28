April 27, 2020

Public school closures extended through spring semester

North Carolina public schools will continue remote learning for the rest of the school year per an announcement ...

Public hearing on City budget to be held Monday

The Washington City Council will hold its public hearing on the 2020-21 City budget Monday, with participation open ...

COVID-19: state stats at a glance

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina continued to rise from 7,762 on Thursday to 8,207 ...

Recycling grant to improve access, educate future generations

Just in time for Earth Day this week, the City of Washington announced it has received a $24,000 ...

Write Again … A family affair

There are times when I worry that I write too often about family. That I am too family centered, too me-centered, is a concern I ...

by Bartow Houston.

It’s time to stop thinking of broadband as a luxury

If you are like me, your email has been flooded with stories about COVID-19 lately. Most articles use faceless data like unemployment figures, infection rates ...

by The Daily News.

Deer harvest for 2019-20 season up nearly 7%

RALEIGH — Results from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission's annual deer harvest summary indicate hunters across the state reported harvesting 161,940 deer during the 2019-20 ...

by N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:06 pm

Realtors relying on virtual tours to keep showing homes

When you open the door of this house, no key is necessary. Directions to the property, an appointment and a meeting with a real estate ...

by Vail Stewart Rumley, Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:38 am

Beaufort County athletes remain active at home

With a lot of extra time on their hands, many Beaufort County athletes of all sports are remaining active, working out and continuing to eat ...

by Mitchell Thomas, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:34 pm

Rumsfeld’s words of wisdom

When it comes to the global pandemic that has shuttered major cities and even entire countries across the world, Beaufort County is in a better ...

by WDN Editorial Board, Friday, April 24, 2020 5:10 pm

Arts of the Pamlico launches arTshirt series

Arts of the Pamlico revealed a new design this week, one that evokes past and present through art and design. The T-shirt design by Washington ...

by Vail Stewart Rumley, Friday, April 24, 2020 4:42 pm

Harwell Senior Center holds food drive for Eagle’s Wings

The Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center is doing its part in helping out the community with a food drive for Eagle's Wings Pantry. The Senior ...

by Mitchell Thomas, Thursday, April 23, 2020 6:00 pm

Local musicians keep spirits up with BoCo Music concerts

Music can be therapeutic for the weary soul. Even in the worst of times, a sweet melody can melt all the stress of a long ...

by Mitchell Thomas, Thursday, April 23, 2020 5:53 pm

Stay-at-home order extended, reopening planned in phases

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has extended the stay-at-home order to May 8, saying the state is on the right path to reopening, but isn't ...

by Matt Debnam, Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:05 pm

Vidant announces salary cuts, furloughs in response to COVID-19

Eastern North Carolina's largest health care provider, Vidant Health, announced significant cost-cutting measures Wednesday, including furloughs, reductions in compensation and fewer shifts for Vidant staff ...

by Matt Debnam, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 6:18 pm

Same Power Ministries makes meals for Vidant Beaufort heroes

The Beaufort County community continues to provide hope and for one another, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Same Power Ministries provided support ...

by Mitchell Thomas, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 6:00 pm

Salvation Army, Purpose of God team up to meet community needs

In the best of times, The Salvation Army of Washington and Purpose of God Church go out of their way to help people in need ...

by Matt Debnam, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 3:42 pm

Train trestle buckles over Runyon Creek

A train crossing the railroad trestle spanning Runyon Creek stopped in its tracks Wednesday, after a section of the trestle apparently started buckle under the ...

by Matt Debnam, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:47 pm

Fourth Pam Pack football player commits to N.C. Wesleyan

The Battling Bishops added another Washington High School football player to their 2020 roster, as offensive and defensive lineman Stephen Hartley announced his commitment to ...

by Mitchell Thomas, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:37 pm

Washington’s Warren to wrestle at St. Andrews

Washington High School senior wrestler Mykell Warren mapped out his academic and athletic future Monday evening with the decision to attend St. Andrews College in ...

by Mitchell Thomas, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:31 pm

First offender in state prison custody dies of COVID-19

From North Carolina Department of Public Safety   RALEIGH — An offender housed at Pender Correctional Institution who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at ...

by The Daily News, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 1:56 pm

It’s a matter of trailering

Choosing the right trailer for your vessel is a matter of safety. Here are the things you want to consider when choosing and using your ...

by The Daily News, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:06 pm

Less than half of local households respond to Census

Since 1790, the U.S. Census has played a major role in shaping public policy in the United States. Enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, the decennial ...

by Matt Debnam, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 4:10 pm

Is that really the Census person at your door?

Census Bureau scams are hard to spot and easy to fall for. We all want to do our duty and participate, but with so many ...

by Better Business Bureau, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 4:00 pm

Governor outlines more COVID-19 relief efforts for North Carolinians

Families that depend on federal nutrition benefits will have a little more money to put food on the table this month, and furloughed workers who ...

by Matt Debnam, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:56 pm

To reopen or stay home?

There's no question about it — the statewide stay-at-home order, business closures and other government-imposed restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 are decidedly getting ...

by WDN Editorial Board, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:53 pm

BCCC professor earns second award for online excellence

Dr. Stacey Russell, music professor at Beaufort County Community College, earned her second award for excellence in online instruction. Her course "Introduction to Jazz" was ...

by Beaufort County Community College, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 2:02 pm

The dances of days gone by

My wife Tracey and I were sitting on the front porch last Sunday, trying to forget that there was a pandemic surrounding us. We were ...

by Harold Robinson, Monday, April 20, 2020 6:29 pm

Where’s my stimulus check?

As the first wave of economic impact payments went out last week, approximately 80 million Americans saw direct deposits from the federal government in their ...

by Matt Debnam, Monday, April 20, 2020 5:51 pm

Hyde County Hotline offers help for victims of domestic violence

Although many things have changed in as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyde County Hotline is still serving victims of domestic violence. The group ...

by The Daily News, Monday, April 20, 2020 5:50 pm

